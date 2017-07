M.A.C Cosmetics is celebrating National Lipstick Day by giving away free tubes of lipstick.

On July 29 only, you can go to a M.A.C store or counter and receive a free lipstick, no purchase necessary, while supplies last.

The M.A.C Pro store at Ala Moana Center says it has about 300 lipsticks to give away.

The offer is available in select stores, and only certain shades will be provided.

Contact your nearest M.A.C retailer for details.