Concerns raised after rifle stolen from police officer’s subsidized vehicle

Police are searching for a rifle that was stolen out of an officer’s subsidized vehicle.

It happened late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning while the vehicle was parked near his Hawaii Kai home.

Gun owners aren’t allowed to keep firearms in a vehicle unless they’re a police officer.

After hearing what happened, state Sen. Will Espero expressed his concerns.

“If anyone else were to leave an assault rifle in their vehicle, that would be against the law, and now the fact that this very dangerous weapon has been stolen causes a little alarm in our community, and we certainly do not know whose hands it is in,” he said.

Espero says he’s reached out to the police department about revisiting its policy on keeping guns in cars overnight.

In the past, guns have been stolen during the day. Most recently in May of last year, an officer’s personal car was stolen with his gear inside, which included a supplemental rifle, electric gun, and other police equipment. The officer’s Honda Civic was parked in the officer’s condo parking lot in Makiki.

In this case, the car was near the officer’s home. Espero says he’s already reached out to HPD.

“I would like to see a change,” he said. “I understand the police officers have to be prepared and ready 24/7, but when it comes to overnight storage, very powerful weapons like an assault rifle certainly does do not belong in any private vehicle in any neighborhood. In my opinion, they should be stored in the home or at the police station in headquarters.”

When asked if HPD would reevaluate its policy to allow officers to leave firearms in vehicles, a police spokesperson said: “Thefts of officer equipment are rare. Department policy states that officers shall exercise extreme care and caution in storing weapons and other equipment.”