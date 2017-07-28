Contractors must comply with lead-paint removal at Marco Polo building

Always Investigating continues to track how hazardous waste is being handled at the Marco Polo building.

First it was asbestos. Now, it’s lead paint.

The state Department of Health says contractors have to comply with rules for lead-containing paint removal in housing built before 1978.

Marco Polo was built in 1971. The board told KHON2 it’s “taking all appropriate action.”

Always Investigating was first to expose asbestos among the debris from the fire, and detailed the state’s requirements for cleanup and air monitoring.