Crews rush to Natatorium to rescue monk seal pup, reunite her with worried mother

There was panic in Waikiki Friday night when a monk seal pup went missing for hours.

We were flooded with calls and messages from people who said RH58, also known as Rocky, was wailing on Kaimana Beach, with her pup nowhere to be found.

Turns out, she had somehow gotten into the Waikiki Natatorium and was trapped.

Waikiki resident Amala Sunu comes to the area every day to see the seals.

“Today when I came, Rocky was swimming around crying, so I asked the NOAA volunteer and she was like the pup was missing for almost 30 minutes. So somebody found the pup inside the Natatorium so I climbed up this wall. I took one video and it’s clear that the pup is inside,” Sunu said. “All these people, we are here for almost two, three hours now, we just hope that they brought them together.”

Wildlife officials finally rescued the pup, who has been nicknamed Kaimana, at around 8:30 p.m. They wrapped her in a sheet and placed her in the water to be reunited with her mother.

Rocky gave birth on June 29 and she and her pup have spent the past month in the area. Crowds gather daily to watch them.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.