Family outraged after driver hits 5-year-old on bicycle in Ewa and leaves

Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after hitting a 5-year-old boy in Ewa.

Everett Davis suffered bruises and a concussion when he was hit at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday while riding his bicycle.

It happened about half a block away from his home at an intersection with a stop sign.

“I got hit right in the front,” he said.

Davis tells us the driver got out and asked if he was okay. He says the bumper of the vehicle fell off, so the driver put it back on and then left.

His 8-year-old brother had to carry him back home, then his parents took him to the hospital.

Now, they want answers.

“You hit a kid. Obviously, I don’t know what he was doing. (Was he) on the way to work?” said Davis’ father, Bryce Davis. “But you know, common sense is you stop, find this kid’s parents, call police. Whether it’s Everett’s fault or whatever, he’s a kid. He’s 5 years old. He’s playing.”

According to Bryce Davis, his son described the driver as a man in a black SUV.

The family filed a police report, but so far, police say the driver has not been found.

Everett Davis was able to leave the hospital in time for his first day of school Friday, and he says he feels good enough to get back on his bike.

Bryce Davis says the bike was a recent gift so his son could ride it to school every day.