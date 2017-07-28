Hawaii celebrates century of lifeguards with emphasis on keeping ocean users safe

This week, the City and County of Honolulu celebrated 100 years of lifeguards in the islands.

On May 2, 1917 the first lifeguards on the island of Oahu were hired by the territory of Hawaii.

“Wave craft rescues, the development by Brian Keaulana and his group, Archie Kalepa, no one can come close, and they’re educating people around the world on how to be better life safety water rescue folks, like all of these people standing here,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

On Friday, representatives from all counties were on hand to discuss ongoing efforts to address the dangers residents and visitors face when entering the ocean.

That includes airing four public service announcements in 30,000 hotel rooms on Oahu.

“One of the major ones is snorkeling. Another one is folks that are going to places like the tide pools down at Makapuu or down by the blowhole, these people that are down there and they get washed in with just tragic results,” said Jim Howe, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. “It’s the 1.5 million rescues that we never had to do because we prevented something from even getting to the point of having to do a rescue.”

Officials also honored Eddie Aikau, who was the first lifeguard at Waimea Bay, and Rell Sunn, Hawaii’s first female lifeguard.

On Thursday night, a gathering took place on the roof of the Hawaii Convention Center with lifeguards past and present in attendance.

“The Ocean Safety department is among the best, bar none, in the nation, in the world,” said Mel Puu, Makaha lifeguard and waterman. “We work with such extreme conditions, and we go out there and we prevail, and we push ourselves to the limit to make sure that our beaches, our coastline is safe.”

The celebration also included a two-day ocean safety conference on drowning prevention.