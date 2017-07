Check out these cool slippers from Island Slipper’s Camo Collection.

Enjoy them on the boat, off the boat, in the sand, and around town!

It’s durability meets comfort with tough nylon straps lined with ultra-suede and it has micro-grooved insole for gecko grip.

Check out islandslipper.com

Locations:

Ala Moana center

Ewa Wing, Level 3

Royal Hawaiian Center

Building A, Level 2