Lawsuit filed to halt Maui sand mining

A lawsuit has been filed to try to stop all earth-moving activity in central Maui.

Plaintiffs, which include the group Malama Kakanilua, want an injunction at the Maui Lani site, while officials continue to debate a stop on sand mining and exports.

That discussion follows an Always Investigating report this spring that outlined the flow of sand to Oahu for things like concrete for Honolulu’s rail project.

Plaintiffs say it could be disrupting Hawaiian burials in an area where hundreds of warriors were slain in a 1776 battle.

“One of the big concerns is that the OHA process and the county council process is, we’re still weeks or possibly even months away from getting some kind of resolution with them, but in the interim, these burials are not exactly protected,” explained attorney Lance Collins.

Maui Lani Partners said it had not yet been served with the suit and declined comment, but it has told Always Investigating in the past that all earth-moving activities are overseen by an archaeological monitor.

The company suspended sand removal after the county issued permit warnings this spring.