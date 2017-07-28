Memorial service held for man killed in Marco Polo high-rise fire

A memorial service was held for one of the victims killed in the Marco Polo high-rise building fire.

A celebration of life for Britt Reller was held Friday morning at Central Union Church.

Reller worked for Hawaiian Airlines. He started as a flight attendant and worked his way up to management.

The church was filled with friends, family, and coworkers looking to honor his memory.

“I went to back of the… building where Britt’s unit was. It was terribly burned, but there was a pool there, and I just reached up my hands and I said, ‘Come on, Britt. Come on. I’ll catch you. I’ll catch you,'” said his brother, Pastor Phil Reller, “but he went up. His mother was right next to him. She was not going to give up that baby easily. And we, since the fire, have lived in the grace of God through your love, your care, your support. You, for us, are the fruit from Britt’s love.”

Reller’s mother, Melba Dilley, also died in the fire. The family will hold a separate, private service for her.