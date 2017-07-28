Oral arguments set in TMT contested case

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) has set a date to hear oral arguments in the Contested Case Hearing for the Thirty Meter Telescope at the Mauna Kea Science Reserve on Hawaii island.

Two days ago, contested case hearing officer Riki May Amano, a retired Hawaii island judge, recommended that the board approve a Conservation District Use Permit (CDUP) for the telescope’s construction.

The recommendation serves as the “proposal for decision” by the BLNR.

Parties to the contested case have until Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. to file exceptions to the recommendation.

Then on Wednesday, Sept. 20, oral arguments will be heard at the Grand Naniloa Hotel Crown Room, 93 Banyan Drive in Hilo.

Each party will have 15 minutes to present oral arguments. Time may not be assigned from one party to the other.

The BLNR may elect to ask questions after each party has completed argument, but that time will not count toward the 15-minute total.

There are 23 parties to the case.

Following the hearing, BLNR will issue its final written decision and order.