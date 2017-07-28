Public warned to stay away from restricted, unstable areas near Kilauea lava delta

By Published:
Photo: USGS/Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

A renewed warning from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

Stay out of restricted areas near the ocean where lava has been spilling out.

The lava has built up a new area of land there, but it’s far from stable and like what’s happened a few times before, that new chunk can break off and collapse into the ocean at any time.

“Ocean entries are one of the most dangerous areas on Kilauea right now ,” said Janet Babb, a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist, “not only because of delta collapse that can occur, which can cause explosions and throw rocks and lava both inland and seaward, but also just on a daily basis, the steam plume from the delta is very acidic.”

Park officials have put up ropes and signs blocking the off-limits areas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s