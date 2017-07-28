Public warned to stay away from restricted, unstable areas near Kilauea lava delta

A renewed warning from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

Stay out of restricted areas near the ocean where lava has been spilling out.

The lava has built up a new area of land there, but it’s far from stable and like what’s happened a few times before, that new chunk can break off and collapse into the ocean at any time.

“Ocean entries are one of the most dangerous areas on Kilauea right now ,” said Janet Babb, a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist, “not only because of delta collapse that can occur, which can cause explosions and throw rocks and lava both inland and seaward, but also just on a daily basis, the steam plume from the delta is very acidic.”

Park officials have put up ropes and signs blocking the off-limits areas.