Road Work for the Week: July 29-Aug. 4

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

OAHU

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) AIEA TO PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction for overhead sign work. Three lanes closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. and four lanes closed from 12 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., if needed.

Monday night, July 31, through Thursday morning, Aug. 3 – Three to four westbound right lanes will be closed between the Kaonohi Street Overpass and the Pearl City/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10).

Thursday night, Aug. 3, through Friday morning, Aug. 4 – Three to four westbound right lanes will be closed between the Lehua Avenue Underpass and the H-1/H-2 Split.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Saturday night, July 29, through Sunday morning, July 30, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Middle Street Overpass on Sunday night, July 30, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for lighting replacement work in the Middle Street Tunnel.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction at the Punahou Street Overpass on Thursday night, Aug. 3, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Vineyard Boulevard offramp (Exit 22) and the Liliha Street Overpass on Monday night, July 31, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility installations.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and the Ward Avenue Overpass on Sunday night, July 30, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for pavement striping work. There will be intermittent ramp closures one at a time beginning at 10 p.m.

7) HONOLULU

Roving closure on the Kalihi Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Palama Street Underpass and Aala Street Overpass on Sunday night, July 30, through Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail improvements.

9) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Houghtailing Street Underpass and Aala Street Overpass on Tuesday night, Aug. 1, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail improvements.

10) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

24-hour shoulder closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction at the Vineyard Boulevard offramp (Exit 20B), Liliha Street Overpass, and the Aala Street Overpass on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

11) HONOLULU TO WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Aolele Street Underpass and the Waipahu offramp (Exit 8B) on Sunday night, July 30, through Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for pavement striping work.

12) KALIHI TO AIEA

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Keehi Interchange and the Kaonohi Street Overpass on Monday, July 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

13) SALT LAKE

Alternating lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Salt Lake Boulevard Underpass and the Keehi Interchange on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

14) WAIKELE

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway at the Waikele/Waipahu offramp (Exit 7) in the eastbound direction on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

15) WAIPAHU TO KAPOLEI

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Waiawa Road Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass on Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) WAIPAHU TO WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in both directions between the Waiawa Interchange and Wilikina Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two to three lanes closed on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Sunday night, July 30, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

2) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the H-3 Freeway and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Sunday night, July 30, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail replacements.

3) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-201 Freeway in both directions between the Middle Street Overpass and the Ala Kapuna Street Overpass on Monday night, July 31, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

4) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Puuloa Road Overpass and the Fort Shafter/King Street offramp on Monday night, July 31, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

5) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Funston Road Overpass and the Middle Street Overpass on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Left lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnels on Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE

Left lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnels on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) KAPOLEI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for safety improvements. Traffic will be contraflowed.

2) MAKAHA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Ala Akau Street and Makua Valley Road on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NANAKULI

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility work.

4) NANAKULI

Lane closures on Farrington Highway in both directions between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

5) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Sunday night, July 30, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for utility adjustments.

6) NANAKULI TO HONOKAI HALE

Roving closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Hakimo Road and the Aliinui Drive Overpass on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) WAIALUA TO MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Weed Circle and Dillingham Airfield on Monday, July 31, through Thursday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Puhano Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility repairs.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Sunday night, July 30, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping work.

2) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street on Sunday, July 30, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations. HDOT is setting up delineators and sleeves for the morning contraflow, targeting sometime in September.

3) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Friday, Aug. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) KAHALA TO HAWAII KAI

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Waieli Street and Lunalilo Home Road on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KAILUA

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Keolu Drive intersection on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drainage repairs.

3) NIU VALLEY

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between East Halemaumau Street and Paiko Drive on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Kanapuu Drive and Poalima Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for pole replacements.

5) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Flamingo Street and Saddle City Road on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road reconstruction and widening work.

6) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Kanapuu Drive and Flamingo Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pole replacements.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kalaloa Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, July 28, through Sunday morning, July 30, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and Monday night, July 31, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Saturday, July 29, and Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALAWA TO PEARL HARBOR

Lanes may be closed on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kohomua Street and Center Drive on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail project. Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/ .

3) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kahekili Highway on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) HALEIWA TO WAIPAHU

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Weed Circle and Waipahu Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for utility work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

6) KAHALUU

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Wailehua Road and Kaalaea Road on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) KAILUA

Left lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between the H-3 Freeway overpass and the Pali Highway on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

8) KANEOHE

Lane shifts on Kamehameha Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway Overpass on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for utility maintenance.

9) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Saturday, July 29, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

10) MILILANI

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

11) PEARL HARBOR

Lanes may be closed on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Center Drive and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for The Rail project. Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

12) PEARL HARBOR

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between Center Drive and the Kamehameha Highway onramp to the H-1 Freeway on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

13) PUPUKEA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Waimea Valley Road and Iliohu Place on Monday, July 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

14) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Waipahu Street on Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

15) WAIKANE TO KAAAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Waiahole Valley Road and Kahana Valley Road on Monday, July 31, through Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and paving work.

The Nalanieha Street/Likelike Highway intersection will be closed. Motorists will be detoured on Kalihi Street and Valley View Drive.

The Alu Street/Likelike Highway intersection will be closed. Motorists will be detoured on Wilson Street.

2) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Kalihi Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday night, July 31, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

4) KALIHI

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

5) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Emmeline Place on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drain repairs.

6) KANEOHE TO KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wilson Tunnels and School Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Lanes may be closed on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Keehi Interchange on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Alakawa Street and Pacific Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Keehi Interchange on Saturday, July 29, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Kalihi Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk repair.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU TO MAUNAWILI

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between South Beretania Street and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KAILUA TO HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Pali Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Waokanaka Street, for tunnel lighting replacements.

Honolulu-bound direction closed between Kamehameha Highway and Waokanaka Street on Sunday night, July 30, through Wednesday morning, Aug. 2, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Kaneohe-bound direction closed between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway on Wednesday night, Aug. 2, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

3) MAUNAWILI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway/Kalanianaole Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Kapaa Quarry Road on Saturday, July 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) MAUNAWILI

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound directions between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lighting replacements.

5) MAUNAWILI

Left lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels on Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 3, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lighting replacements.

6) NUUANU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Kalanianaole Highway on Saturday, July 29, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and Waokanaka Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, over a 24-hour period, for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Keawe Street and Coral Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility repairs.

4) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Piikoi Street and Kamakee Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

1) WAHIAWA

Right lane closure on Wilikina Drive in both directions at the Kunia Road intersection on Monday, July 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in the eastbound direction between Nohea Place and Mokulele Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND PARKWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Sand Island Parkway in both directions between the Bascule Bridge and Makepono Street on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

—KAUKONAHUA ROAD —

1) WAIALUA

Roving lane closure on Kaukonahua Road in both directions between Farrington Highway and Weed Circle on Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Thursday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) WAIALUA

Lane closure on Kaukonahua Road in the northbound direction between Farrington Highway and Weed Circle on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) AIEA

Roving lane closure on Halawa Heights Road in both directions in the vicinity of Puumakani Street on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Wilikina Drive on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

Alternating lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between Anonui Street and Wilikina Drive on Monday, July 31, through Thursday, Aug. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in both directions between Makepono Street and Road No. 2 on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., for utility installations.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Puuloa Road in the northbound direction between Pukoloa Street and Mahiole Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Ala Auana Street in the northbound direction between Rodgers Boulevard and Ala Onaona Street on Friday night, July 28, through Sunday morning, July 30, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— ALA ONAONA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Multiple lane closures on Ala Onaona Street in the eastbound direction on Friday night, July 28, through Sunday morning, July 30, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes may be closed on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction at the Paiea Street intersection on Friday night, July 28, through Sunday morning, July 30, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Lagoon Drive on Friday night, July 28, through Sunday morning, July 30, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— KALIHI STREET —

1) KALIHI

Partial closure on Kalihi Street in the southbound direction between Fernandez Street and Beckley Street on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Ualena Street between Lagoon Drive and Ohohia Street on Friday night, July 28, through Sunday morning, July 30, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Waiwai Loop on Friday night, July 28, through Sunday morning, July 30, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

KAUAI

— KUHIO HIGHWAY —

1) HANALEI

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between Mile Marker 5.1 and Mile Marker 5.3 on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed in the open lane.

2) LIHUE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in the northbound direction between Hardy Street and Kali Road on Sunday, July 30, through Monday, July 31, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for utility work.

MAUI

— HANA HIGHWAY —

1) PAIA

Alternating lane closure on Hana Highway in both directions between Ulupua Place and Stable Road on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for cold plane and resurfacing work.

2) HAIKU

Alternating lane closures on Hana Highway in both directions between Mile Marker 14 and Mile Marker 15 on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road maintenance.

— WAIEHU BEACH ROAD —

1) WAILUKU

Alternating lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road in both directions in the vicinity of the Eha Street intersection on Monday night, July 31, through Friday morning, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for loop detector installations.

BIG ISLAND

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 in the vicinity of Hakalau on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 8 and Mile Marker 12 in the vicinity of upper Kaumana on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment. Weekend work may take place as needed.