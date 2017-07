The Hawaii Bridal Expo returns to the Neal Blaisdell Center this weekend. Brad Buckles and Jill Easley joined us this morning with more info on the expo and great wedding planning tips!

The Hawaii Bridal Expo:

July 28th – July 30th

6-10pm Friday night

10:30am-4pm on Saturday/Sunday

Neal Blaisdell Center

$10 at the door or discount tickets available online for $8

www.bridesclub.com/Hawaii-bridal-expo