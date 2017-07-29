2 rescued at Spitting Caves, one in critical condition



Two swimmers were pulled from the waters at Spitting Caves in Hawaii Kai.

Honolulu firefighters responded at about 5:00 p.m. that the two were in distress about 300 feet offshore.

HFD said it was reported that “one female swimmer was in distress off of Spitting Caves and the second adult male swimmer jumped in the water to assist the female swimmer in distress. The female swimmer was able to get onshore with the help of civilians. The second male swimmer was reported to go under water.”

Ocean Safety was at the scene prior to HFD, and located the man at the bottom of approximately 40 feet of water. Firefighters with scuba gear retrieved the male victim.

Firefighters said the man was pulseless, apneic, and unconscious. They performed CPR and brought him to Maunalua Bay where he was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 5:36 p.m.

The 25-30 year old man was transported in critical condition to an emergency room.

EMS treated the 19-year-old woman and transported her to the hospital in stable condition.