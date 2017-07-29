Officials confirm 4 bodies found near wreckage of small plane near Makakilo



The bodies of four people have been found at the scene of a plane crash Saturday afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department confirmed.

The U.S. Coast Guard located the wreckage of the small private plane at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in an inaccessible area near Makakilo.

It was reported missing Friday night with four passengers on board.

Crews set up a staging area at Hawaii Country Club in Wahiawa. One body was brought back by chopper shortly before 6 p.m.

A spokesperson for Lyssa Chapman, from “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” said in a press release that the plane was piloted by Dean Hutton with passengers Gerrit Evenson, Heather Riley, and Alexis Aaron. Evenson is a friend of Chapman.

The group was on a round robin pleasure flight, and their car was found on Lagoon Drive.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a Beech 19 aircraft using visual flight rules (VFR) from Honolulu was reported missing.

The aircraft with tail number N6142N last communicated with air traffic control at 6:37 p.m.

“I’m understanding that this aircraft went out yesterday, but we didn’t find out about it until today because no one knew they were missing, and the owner of the aircraft said they never checked in yesterday. So we found out about it today. So it’s been 24 hours, I’m just guessing now. It’s been a while, they’ve been out there a while,” said Lt. Commander Ron Green, U.S. Coast Guard. “File a flight plan. File a float plan. Let somebody know where you’re going, so that if you do go missing, we don’t have to wait for the alarm.”

Chapman and Evenson’s sister Lei Evenson asks anyone who may have noticed anything off the waters of West Oahu last night to contact the police or Coast Guard.

