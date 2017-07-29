UFC Hall of Famer Frank Trigg breaks down Lawler vs Cerrone showdown at UFC 214

Robbie Lawler // AP

Saturday night former Hawaii-based ICON Sport champion “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler will get back in The Octagon for the first time since losing his UFC welterweight championship to Tyron Woodley 365 days ago at UFC 201.

Lawler’s former ICON opponent, UFC Hall of Famer and KHON2 MMA analyst Frank Trigg discusses Lawler’s career crossroads in advance of his UFC 214 bout with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

That match will be featured on the UFC 214 main card, which begins at 4:00 pm HST.

UFC 214 also features Ewa Beach native Kailin Curran facing Alexandra Albu in a women’s strawweight bout on the Fight Pass prelims. Those begin at 12:30 pm HST.

