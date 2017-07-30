Shoppers say goodbye as retailers spend last days at Ward Warehouse



What was supposed to last 15 years ended up serving the community for more than 40.

Sunday was the last weekend for businesses at Ward Warehouse in Kakaako.

The clearance signs attracted shoppers, but many of them came to say their last goodbye’s to their favorite stores.

Some retailers and restaurants are closing for good. Others have found new homes.

Then there are business owners who do what they know best, and that’s changing with the times.

Ward Warehouse has changed over the years but many people have made lasting memories.

“I miss Native Books and Things. I used to always go there and spend a lot of time in there,” said Makakilo resident Susan Jay.

“I just miss the whole feel. Everything. The atmosphere and the music down at the amphitheater, everything,” said Larry Jones, a visitor from Missouri.

Some retailers have already closed their doors while others are staying open until the very end.

“We’ve known this day was going to come, so we’ve been very fortunate to have such a long run here,” said Darrell Ching, owner of Novel T World.

We asked business owners what they’ll miss the most and they said hands down they will miss the people, the customers they’ve served all these years.

“It’s a ohana here and we’ve had a lot of customers and we’ve been very fortunate and blessed a lot of these customers that we’ve had have been coming to us for generations,” said Ching.

“Best part of being in business is not so much business, but the people that I ran into,” said Chaeik Kang, owner of Sushi at Ward. “I don’t want to say customer, but we’ve became friends, so that is the most that I’m going to miss.”

Customers can expect to see many of these stores at different locations. The Old Spaghetti Factory will be at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Rix Island Wear is moving to Windward Mall, and many other retailers like Salon Bobbi and Guy will be moving within Ward Village.

A couple of the owners we talked to said this is not goodbye forever.

“We’re kind of semi-retired on what we will be doing next,” said Ching. “We will be doing an online store. We are going to be doing pop-up events and also some craft fairs, so there will be different areas for us to go into so.”

“I think they are trying to put together some retail space around the theater side, but not construction until next year, so I may have a one-year gap so I’ve been looking at doing some different things,” said Kang.

Prices at many of the remaining shops are marked down now. Monday will be the last day in business.

Todd Apo, vice president of community development at Ward Village, said:

“Tomorrow’s closure of Ward Warehouse is a bittersweet moment. While it ends an amazing run for what has become an iconic location, it also marks the beginning of the next phase for this area, which will include open space and direct views to Kewalo Harbor. Many Ward Warehouse merchants are moving to new locations within Ward Village, and the unique, local retail experience that Ward Warehouse created will continue to be a part of Ward Village shopping. “We offer a heartfelt mahalo to all Ward Warehouse merchants for sharing a part of their lives with us and creating the warm memories we all share of Ward Warehouse. They have set a foundation for this new urban community’s future.”