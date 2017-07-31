Ask a Specialist: How Weight Loss Surgery Can Treat Type 2 Diabetes

By Published:

If you have Type 2 diabetes, did you know that there is another way to treat it that can also help with other health issues you might be facing?  Find out how weight loss surgery could be the treatment that works for you with Dr. Robert Eager, bariatrician from the Queen’s Comprehensive Weight Management Program at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

If you want to lose weight and improve obesity-related health issues such as diabetes or high blood pressure, the Queen’s Comprehensive Weight Management program can help you do just that.  Their team of doctors, dietitians, physical therapists and psychologists are dedicated to helping you lose weight through individualized meal planning, the Quick 20 weight loss program, weight loss surgery and more, with locations in Honolulu, West O‘ahu, Hilo and Kona.  To learn how they can help you, call 691-7546 or go to   http://queensmedicalcenter.org/weightloss

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s