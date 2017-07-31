Councilwoman says homeless camps along streams pose safety hazard

This abandoned boat full of junk is floating in the Ala Wai Canal.

Residents say it’s been there too long, and they want something done about it.

We also learned about a bigger push to clear streams from safety hazards.

Honolulu City Councilwoman Ann Kobayashi says she’s been receiving complaints about homeless setting up camp along streams in her district. She’s pushing legislation to try and solve the problem.

“We have many complaints from neighbors people who live alongside these streams specially with her little ditches that there are homeless people living down there and there’s a flash flood in a couple instances the neighbors want to go down and rescue people were down there,” said Kobayashi.

The city says it’s reviewing the legislation, but it has supported similar legislation in the past.

KHON2 also asked about removing the boat that has been abandoned in the Ala Wai Canal.

More information should be available tomorrow about when and how the boat will be removed.