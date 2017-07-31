People invited to set new world record at Joy of Sake

Expect a new world record at the Hawaii Convention Center on August 4th!

That’s when the Joy of Sake presented by Hawaiian Airlines returns to Hawaii and we will see more than 1,500 people take part in the largest kampai or toast ever.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, even spokesperson Chris Johnson and chef Mark Noguchi of The Pili Group joined us in studio to talk about this year’s event.

Noguchi says 21 restaurants with 9 new participants will also be featured with more than half creating exclusive sake-inspired dishes not available on the regular menu. Nearly 400 premium, world-class sakes for everyone to taste.

Johnson says this will be an accolade that will make Hawaii very proud and it all goes back to the mission of The Joy of Sake which is to raise awareness about the significance and importance of Japan’s ancient spirit as well as its ties to Hawaii.

This year’s festival will also offer an expanded Izakaya Alley with foods and décor inspired by the streets of Asia. Guests will have an opportunity to chat with brewers from Japan who will be bringing their finest selection of sakes to share with the public.

It happens Friday, August 4, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center. For more information go to:

www.joyofsake.com.