HART names Andrew Robbins as new executive director

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has named Andrew Robbins as its new executive director Monday morning.

He is currently working for Bombardier Transportation.

He replaces interim executive director K.N. Murthy, who replaced previous interim director Mike Formby.

The hiring process began following Dan Grabauskas’ resignation in August of 2016.

This new appointment comes amid troubling times for HART as it is faced with questions about future funding sources and a rising price tag for the project.

