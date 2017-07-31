Hawaii island man arrested after shooting injures 3, one critically, in lower Puna

Hawaii Island police have arrested a 49-year-old man for attempted murder in connection with a shooting in lower Puna.

It happened at 6:21 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at Isaac Hale Beach Park in Pohoiki.

Investigators determined there was a confrontation between two groups of people during which multiple gunshots were fired, injuring three Puna men. Medics took them to Hilo Medical Center.

One victim, a 35-year-old man from Pahoa, was later taken to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition. The two other victims, ages 25 and 27, both from Mountain View, remain in stable condition.

Witnesses identified Rodney Wilbur Sr., of Mountain View, as the shooter responsible for the 35-year-old victim’s injuries. Wilbur was arrested a short time later after leaving the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Scott Amaral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or Scott.Amaral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.