Hawaii man’s body found more than a year later, bringing closure to grieving family

On June 10, 2016, 20-year-old Marc Ma, an Iolani School graduate, went missing during a paddle boarding trip with friends in Lake Tahoe.

Fourteen months later, his body was recovered.

It was located in 240 feet of water thanks to a non-profit organization that helps families locates loved one who disappear in drowning incidents.

More than a year after county agencies informed the Ma family there was nothing more they could do, the husband-and-wife team that makes up Bruce’s Legacy proved successful.

“I can’t explain the feeling that the family has right now, and moving forward, just to have him to be able to come home and just be able to visit him and whatnot is just tremendous,” said Ma’s brother, Matthew Ma, who spoke to us from Maui.

Bruce’s Legacy was formed in honor of Bruce Cormican, a firefighter who lost his own life attempting to recover the body of man who had drowned in a dangerous river.

His brother, Keith Cormican, and his wife now dedicate their lives to finding other drowning victims.

“It’s very gratifying work to do and we want to be successful. A recovery like this is certainly, it’s what we work hard for,” Keith Cormican said.

Cormican says the equipment they use is widely available, specifically an underwater sonar device equipped with cameras. So what allows them to do what government agencies can’t?

“We’re out there using our equipment all the time, so we’re getting more used to it, where a lot of departments don’t use it until they need it, and they don’t know how to work it,” Cormican explained.

Matthew Ma says the renewed search for his brother happened out of the blue. Cormican and his wife traveled from their Wisconsin home in hopes of helping another family who lost their loved in nearby Lake Shasta. Unsuccessful there, they reached out to Ma family, who had contacted them months earlier.

“It’s been a crazy long crazy 14 months since last June,” Ma said. “You’re out there in nature. It’s a huge lake. Trying to pinpoint his body is like a needle in a haystack, and just the fact that we could actually find him and bring him home is huge.”

“Lake Tahoe, in that area where we found Marc, is extremely difficult. Huge boulders bigger than vehicles that are down there,” Cormican said. “We work long, hard hours. We pour our hearts into it and fortunately we were successful on this one.”

Cormican says once located, they were able to positively identify Ma, then recover him.

“The event that happened actually happened. This is the next best thing that could have happened was to actually find him,” Matthew Ma said.

Cormican and his wife travel the entire country, hauling their boat and equipment to help others for nearly nothing, charging only for lodging and incidentals.

With Ma, they’ve now managed to recover 16 loved ones for families who were told by government agencies there was nothing else they could do.