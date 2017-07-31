Kingdom of Hawaii Men’s National Team

By Published:

While there are no professional football or baseball teams in Hawaii, there is a new basketball team that will be representing hawaii in national and international competitions.    Kingdom of Hawaii Athletics is starting with the sport of basketball and has big plans. Kawika Villa, President and Co-Founder, joins us to talk about the Kingdom of Hawaii Athletics mission and program.

You can support the team through there GoFundMe page.  Donors can go to GoFundMe.com and search for Kingdom of Hawaii Men’s Basketball.  They can also email the team at starting5.kv@gmail.com. Fans can watch the games online at www.indigenousbasketball.ca, August 9 – 12.

