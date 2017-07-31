Mumps confirmed at Oahu Community Correctional Center

Oahu Community Correctional Center is dealing with mumps among inmates.

According to the state Department of Public Safety, there are eight confirmed cases.

The first confirmed case occurred on July 12, 2017.

A spokeswoman says health care staff are “following all Department of Health (DOH) recommendations on appropriate care to prevent the illness from spreading. This includes vaccinations and isolation of positive cases until they are no longer contagious.”

Inmates who have come in contact with the infected inmates have been immunized, and no OCCC staff have reported contracting the illness.

No one has been hospitalized.

As of July 27, 2017, the Department of Health says the number of mumps cases confirmed for 2017 has reached 185.

Health officials strongly recommend the public receive two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Click here for more information.