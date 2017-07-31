Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi previews her upcoming Concert on Ice

Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is getting ready to perform her Concert on Ice in September.

She gave us a sneak peek on Monday.

The Golden Moments show brings together a world class cast of skaters including Meryl Davis, Charlie White and Ekaterina Gordeeva.

A 16-year-old Moanalua High School junior Kyra Fukumoto was also selected to take part in the show.

“She’ll be performing a solo, as well as some of the local skaters you see behind me. They’ll be doing a group number. It’s really important for us to really bring the community in and be a part of this show,” said Yamaguchi

“It’s more mental right now just trying to not be so nervous. i’ll def be working on the program really hard and making sure it’s perfect for everyone to see,” said skater Kyra Fukumoto.

Golden Moments will be on Sept. 9 and 10.

Tickets are on sale now. Proceeds benefit early childhood literacy in the state.