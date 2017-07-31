Overnight parking restrictions expand to more Kalihi Valley streets



A third Oahu neighborhood will be getting a restricted parking zone.

The Wilson Tract and Kula Kolea neighborhoods in Kalihi Valley have already received them.

Now, Aoao Place and Street and Kono Place and Street join the Residential Restricted Parking Zone program.

In these zones, residents have access to two residential and two visitor permits, which exempt permit holders from a one-hour parking maximum between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Officials say these permits will ultimately make the area a safer place, while residents are excited for the fix to the neighborhood’s parking problems.

“It’s kind of ridiculous. Neighbors here can’t even park at their own house. They have to park across the street,” said Godwin Agaton. “They double park at their own house and they get their own ticket by parking at their own house. It’s not fair.”

“In addition to have ample parking, it will reduce criminal elements — illegal drinking and drugs, trash, graffiti. Everyone’s happy,” said state Rep. John Mizuno, D, Kalihi Valley.

Mizuno believes the restricted parking zones in Kalihi Valley could be considered a blueprint for other neighborhoods on Oahu.

