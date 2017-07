If you’re looking for work, Safeway is hiring.

The grocery chain is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at its Beretania Street store.

Positions are available for deli, food service, and cheese specialist.

Interested applicants must complete a profile and online application here. Only those who have done so will be considered for an interview.

Employees will need to pass a drug test and background check.