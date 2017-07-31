Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Abirached ohana



Sam and John travel to Kaimuki to the house of Leroy and Tammy Abirached, where they create a special dressing for mahi mahi, introduce a new creative way to reuse rice, and show the family how to peel, slice, and serve mangoes.

CHICKEN YAKITORI with Creamy Rice and Bean Sprouts

2 pounds chicken, sliced

½ tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon Aloha Shoyu

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons green onions

In a medium dish, mix brown sugar and Aloha Shoyu. Add chicken slices and marinate for 15 minutes. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken for 5-7 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Garnish with green onions.

Creamy Rice

2 ½ cups chicken stock

3 cups rice, cooked

Salt and pepper to taste

½ tablespoon Aloha Shoyu

½ teaspoon sesame oil

½ cup green onions, chopped

½ cilantro, chopped

In a saucepan, heat chicken stock and fold in rice. Add salt, pepper, Aloha Shoyu and sesame oil and stir (the consistency will be like thick oatmeal). Fold in green onions and cilantro.

Bean Sprouts

1 package bean sprouts

½ tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon Aloha Shoyu

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon green onions

In a sauté pan, cook bean sprouts in olive oil and Aloha Shoyu for 3-4 minutes or until bean sprouts are tender. Garnish with cilantro and green onions.

SAUTEÉD MAHI MAHI with 4000 Island Dressing

2 pounds mahi mahi filets

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon Aloha Shoyu

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Season the fish filets with salt and pepper. Cook filets about 6 minutes per side until golden brown.

4000 Island Dressing

4 tablespoons Kraft Mayo

2 tablespoons Heinz Ketchup

1 teaspoon Kraft Thousand Island dressing

½ teaspoon Aloha Shoyu

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon pepperoncini juice

Pepper to taste

In a small mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Drizzle over filets or use as a dipping sauce.

PINTO BEANS

1 quart pinto beans, cooked

2 cups ground turkey, cooked

1 cup salsa

1 cup cheese, shredded

In a large skillet, cook pinto beans and ground turkey over medium heat. Add salsa and mix well. Remove from heat and top with shredded cheese.

SLICED MANGO with Cool Whip and Guava Jelly

2 mangoes, ripe

1 cup Cool Whip

2 teaspoons Guava jelly

Water to thin

Peel and slice mangoes. Top with Cool Whip. In a small bowl, combine guava jelly and water. Drizzle over Cool Whip.