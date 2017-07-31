Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen: Sauteed Mahi Mahi

Sam and John travel to Kaimuki to the house of Leroy and Tammy Abirached, where they create a special dressing for mahi mahi. Also, Sam gets creative with mangoes.

In this visit to Living808, Sam shows us to sauté Mahi Mahi to perfection.

SAUTEÉD MAHI MAHI with 4000 Island Dressing

2 pounds mahi mahi filets

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon Aloha Shoyu

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Season the fish filets with salt and pepper. Cook filets about 6 minutes per side until golden brown.

4000 Island Dressing:

4 tablespoons Kraft Mayo

2 tablespoons Heinz Ketchup

1 teaspoon Kraft Thousand Island dressing

½ teaspoon Aloha Shoyu

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon pepperoncini juice

Pepper to taste

In a small mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Drizzle over filets or use as a dipping sauce.