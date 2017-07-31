Some Marco Polo residents face losing everything with belongings deemed ‘hazardous’ after fire

Cleanup efforts continued Monday at the Marco Polo building.

Some residents are still waiting to get back inside to find out what they have left and what can be salvaged.

Three people died in the seven-alarm fire on July 14, and about 200 units were damaged.

Insurance companies and contractors have been assessing the damage, but it’s been a slow process.

There are two restoration companies working on cleaning up the Marco Polo building. ServiceMaster Restore says it could take six months to a year for affected residents to move back.

“We just finished getting married on Saturday. We’re getting back to reality today,” said Joel Horiguchi, who lives on the 25th floor with his wife. Their apartment suffered extensive water damage.

On Friday, Horiguchi got a call from Interstate Restoration Hawaii, a water damage restoration service.

“We’re told Interstate is going to dispose of our items. All of our items is deemed hazardous. They’re not allowing us to go back into unit at all. That’s with a big period,” he said.

Horiguchi is meeting with Interstate this week to find out what those hazardous materials are. If he wants his items back, he has to pay for the cleaning service out-of-pocket.

“The reason for that is because we don’t have renters insurance. Tip for renters out there: do get insurance. You never know what’s going to happen.”

ServiceMaster Restore is the other restoration contractor hired by the building to help residents with cleaning their contents.

“Your beds, your things hanging on the wall. Your memories. Basic stuff you use everyday affected by water, fire, or smoke,” said manager Jim Conroy.

Conroy tells us more units are damaged from water than fire.

“Even if the fire hose wasn’t shot into your unit, so much water from above it went through every opening in the walls, the ceilings, all the way down to the first floor,” he said.

The contractor says residents are trying to stay positive.

“The sentimental value of things is not something you cant put a price on,” said Conroy. “They’re looking for their things, their memories. It could be a photo, a book. There’s all kinds of things that people have attachments to. Though I tell you what, when something like this happens and you realize how bad things could have been, it makes you think, maybe those things aren’t as important as we sometimes think they are.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The Honolulu Fire Department says it’s still actively investigating.