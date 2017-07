Public school students head back to class in a week, but the Department of Education says if it doesn’t find more bus drivers before then, there could be issues.

The DOE says a shortage of school bus drivers may affect Maui and Kauai routes.

It’s working with its bus contractors to minimize impacts, but some routes are being consolidated.

To attract more drivers, the DOE says for a limited time, contractors are offering hiring bonuses and increased wages to qualified drivers.

