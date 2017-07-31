Undersized ‘Bows pass rusher Padello earns respect with relentlessness

On the final day of July, the University of Hawaii football team returned to the practice field this morning, taking another step closer to kickoff, as the Rainbow Warriors are now just 26-days away from their season opener at Umass.

Among the units that are expected to require a relentless effort with damage done to the depth chart in the off-season is the defensive line.

Two players on the spring roster that was expected to take many snaps this season are not available in 2017, with the tragic spinal injury to freshman Kalepo Naotala and the suspension to junior Ka’aumoana Gifford.

Those losses mean that playing time is for the taking, and expected to provide a pop as a pass-rusher, especially on third downs will be Sophomore defensive end Kaimana Padello.

The Mililani graduate, listed as a 6-foot, 205-pounder was a fan favorite as a freshman, playing in all 14-games despite being 4-inches shorter and 55-pounds lighter than the national average at his position according to gobigrecruiting.com.

“I don’t think of it as I have a disadvantage, I mean, it’s I play defensive end and that’s my position. I don’t really think about, oh, he’s bigger than me, or stronger than me. Coaches give me an opportunity and every rep you get, you have to make the most of it. If you get four plays, that better be the best four plays of your entire life” said, Padello.

“Every year since I’ve been apart of this program there’s always that local boy who has all those attributes that you would like. He was un-recruited out of high school because of his size, but, we had guys who we recruited that redshirted last year. He played as a true freshman. He blocked a kick. He got some tackles in the backfield. He’s really got a unique skill to rush the passer and cause problems, because he is different” Head Coach Nick Rolovich told KHON2 Sports reporter Sam Spangler.

Padello has been praised by the Rainbow Warriors offensive line throughout all of spring practices and through the first four practices of training camp. Countless times the bigger and stronger blockers are heard discussing the motor and unique skill-set of the 2015 Cover2 All-State selection, who uses uncanny balance and relentlessness to rush the quarterback.

“As a local boy you meet all these new people from far away and just seeing them come to our culture and actually develop and learn the Aloha spirit, it’s pretty awesome, because I treat these guys like my brothers and to go take the field with them, I mean that’s just a family aspect right there. When you play for your family, you can’t beat that” said Padello.

Now, for Kaimana he literally is playing with ‘ohana’ as big brother Keli’i “KK” Padello is a junior on the defensive line.

KK, was the Cover2 Manti Te’o Award winner in 2013 as defensive player of the year out of Mililani High School.

The Rainbow Warriors return to training camp practices Tuesday morning at 6:30am at Joseph Platt Cooke Field.

Season opener to the 2017 season is set for August 26th at UMass.