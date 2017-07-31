Woman who was supposed to be on plane mourns friends killed in crash

A friend of the four people killed in a plane crash over the weekend says she was supposed to be on the flight, but instead stayed back.

On Friday night, the Beech 19 single-engine aircraft took off for a sunset flight and never returned.

The Coast Guard found the wreckage Saturday in the mountains in Kunia.

Friends and family identified the victims as Gerrit Evensen, Heather Riley, Alexis Aaron, and the pilot, Dean Hutton.

Lealyn Poponi says her friends lived life to the fullest, and inspired her and others to be better people.

Now that they’re gone, Poponi says she plans to live by their example.

Riley was a role model and natural-born leader.

“Just the most positive person you have ever met, just never had a bad thing to say about anyone,” Poponi said. “She was such a good example of someone who was healthy and positive and friendly.”

Poponi says she hopes to carry on Riley’s legacy.

“I knew, but I didn’t really realize it until she was gone,” she said. “I feel pressure, especially since I was supposed to be on the plane, to be an example like she was.”

Poponi says Evensen, Riley’s partner, was a smart yet humble man who loved plants.

“They haven’t been together for that long, but it was love at first sight,” said Poponi. “They were such a power couple. You just wanted to see what they were going to do, and they were very open for their love for each other.”

Aaron, who went by Lexy, had similar interests and lived life without fear.

“Lexi was an amazing hula-hooper and Heather did poi and I do hula hoop, and we would also set them on fire and fire dance together,” Poponi said.

Poponi says she was asked to go on the plane with them that Friday.

“We weren’t able to make because we have kids, and we had kids that night and so we told them no, and they must have asked Heather and Gerrit to go instead. That’s the sad part of the story,” Poponi said. “I don’t know how to feel about that. There were a lot of circumstances that occurred beforehand.”

Aaron’s family sent us the following statement from Texas:

“We are devastated and mourning our loss of Lexy. She is a beautiful soul and so many of her friends are saying they will miss her generous smile and positive energy. She has touched the hearts and souls of so many and brightened their lives. Lexy’s sparkling light will continue to shine bright in our hearts.”