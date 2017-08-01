7-alarm Marco Polo fire caused more than $100 million in damage, investigators say

The Honolulu Fire Department has released new details as it continues to investigate a 7-alarm fire that killed three people in the Marco Polo high-rise on July 14.

The dollar value of the damage has been estimated to exceed $100 million. The fire is considered to be one of the most destructive in Honolulu’s recent history.

More than 80 units received damage by fire, heat or smoke, and more than 30 units are considered to be a total loss. An additional 130 units sustained water damage.

Fire investigators are continuing to work collaboratively with other government and private investigators.

The fire originated in a unit on the 26th floor, and investigators have ruled out cooking as a cause.  At this time, there has been no indication that the fire was intentionally set, officials said.

HFD will continue to investigate and review all aspects of the Marco Polo fire and provide more information when available and appropriate.

