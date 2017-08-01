Ala Moana Center opens children’s play area

Children now have a new place to play at Ala Moana Center.

A climbing structure was blessed Tuesday morning before opening to the public.

Known as a “Luckey Climber,” the play area consists of an interactive, vertical maze designed to encourage imaginative play.

It is recommended for children ages 3 to 12.

“It’s a 20-foot structure inspired by the ocean. You can see the blue and the colorful colors,” said Ala Moana Center marketing manager Reimy Megurikami. “I think it’s a great opportunity for children to be playing up in the children’s play area while the parents are shopping and cruising within the center.”

The play area is located on Level 3 of the center’s Mauka Wing, and is free and open to the public.

It will be open during regular center hours, Mondays through Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.