August training advisory for Schofield Barracks

Local military units are scheduled to conduct various training here in August that may be heard by surrounding communities.

For the community’s awareness, the training is as follows:

Aug. 1-2 Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks

Aug. 2-3 Marines helicopter aerial gunnery, Schofield Barracks. Training will occur during nighttime hours, 8 p.m.-midnight.

Aug. 4 Army demolitions training, Schofield Barracks

Aug. 5-6 Army National Guard artillery training, Schofield Barracks

Aug. 7-11 Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks

Aug. 13-20 Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks

Aug. 17-31 Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition, explosive simulators, and aviation operations, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

Aug. 28-Sept. 1 Marines mortar training, Schofield Barracks. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

Aug. 30-31 Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks

Training dates are subject to change based on environmental and other factors. Weather, such as overcast conditions, can increase noise and vibrations. Should individuals hear noise, there is no immediate danger.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii (USAG-HI) Noise Concern Line at (808) 656-3487 or email usaghi.comrel@gmail.com. The USAG-HI Public Affairs Office responds to all reported concerns during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.