‘Bows Volleyball All-American, Quarterback Tuileta joins Rainbow Warrior Football Team

University of Hawaii All-American libero Larry “Tui” Tuileta has joined the Rainbow Warrior Football team.

Tuileta, who has two years of eligibility remaining in both football and volleyball accepted a scholarship from ‘Bows head coach Nick Rolovich and took part in practice with the defending Hawaii Bowl champions Tuesday morning at Joseph Platt Cooke Field.

“It was good, I mean definitely not volleyball passing for sure, but it was good to get a little bit of reps and kind of get my feel for things and see my old friends again” said Tuileta following practice.

When KHON2 Sports Reporter Sam Spangler asked if he had any rust in his first practice, Tuileta quickly replied, “Oh, a lot of bit of rust.Yeah, for sure. It’s kind of just getting my rhythm back and kind of getting the feel for the offense and the footwork, but the coaches have been doing a great job at setting a foundation for me with footwork, the basic plays, the core playbook, so it’s really nice”

The fifth training camp practice for UH marked as the first workout in full-pads for the team, however, Tuileta was in shorts in what he called his first full football practice since his freshman year at the University of Southern California.

Tuileta, signed with USC out of high school and was a member of both the Trojans football and volleyball teams in 2014-15.

He appeared in 26 matches with 12 starts as an outside hitter, finishing the season with 173 kills (third on the team), 118 digs, 20 blocks, and seven service aces en route to being named to the MPSF All-Freshman team. After redshirting his freshman year on the football team, he was not on the fall-roster as a sophomore and prior to his second season on the USC volleyball team he requested and was granted a release, allowing him to transfer to UH.

Tuileta was the Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award winner as Offensive Player of the Year as a Punahou School senior quarterback in 2013. He led the Buffanblu to an 11-0 record and the 2013 state championship.

Tuileta who also captured three consecutive state volleyball titles at Punahou, was named Volleyball Magazine’s 2014 national Player of the Year as a senior.

He was verbally committed to UH and then head coach Norm Chow for all of his senior football season, and heading to national letter of intent signing day was expected to sign with Hawaii, however, at the last minute he decided to attend USC.

“We knew he was on campus, we knew that he probably is supposed to be here if you go back to the (recruiting) story. Really, the conversation kind of started with Charlie Wade back in the spring. He’s got a lot to learn but I think what he’ll bring to the locker room, what he brought to the volleyball team as a leader and just a person, he’ll hopefully unchanged out locker room and leadership wise” said Head Coach Nick Rolovich.

The Rainbow Warriors will continue training camp on Wednesday morning, with their season opening kickoff against UMass set for August 26th.