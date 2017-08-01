Career Opportunities at Island Palm Communities

Want to be part of something exciting? A great place to work and doing something good for the community? Island Palm Communities is holding a Job Fair and if you are looking to make a difference and get paid for it, then you may want to be there. We learn more about Island Palm Communities from Senior Vice President and General Manager Pete Sims.

JOB FAIR

Saturday, August 5th, 2017

8AM-2PM

Filipino Community Center (Fil-Com Center)

94-428 Mokuola Street #302

Waipahu HI 96797

Website: www.islandpalmcommunities.com