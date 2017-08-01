City to hold August auctions for unclaimed, abandoned vehicles

The City and County of Honolulu is holding its monthly auction of abandoned and unclaimed vehicles.

We’ve been covering this problem for months. The vehicles take up valuable street parking, sometimes for days or weeks at a time.

The next auction to sell unclaimed and abandoned vehicles is scheduled for Aug. 2 and 3 online.

There is a minimum bid of $50. Vehicles may be inspected within five calendar days prior to the day of auction by appointment with the tow company.

Vehicles will be sold as is and where is.

Online bidding for law enforcement towed vehicles will begin on August 2, 2017 8:00 am.

Bidding for abandoned vehicles and abandoned vessels will begin on August 3, 2017 8:00 am.

All auctions will begin closing at 10 a.m. each respective day.

