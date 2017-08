Want a beautiful garden, but don’t want to waste water, time or money? The Board of Water Supply is hosting an event that can help you with efficient landscaping. The Halawa Xeriscape Garden’s Unthirsty Plant Sale happens this weekend and it’s free. Sheri Mikami and Kathleen Pahinui from BWS, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about xeriscape and showed us some drought-tolerant plants.

