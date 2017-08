Following a big win in early July over Elias Theodorou, UFC middleweight contender and Hilo native Brad Tavares will be back in the Octagon this fall.

Tavares has inked a contract to fight 12th ranked Thales Leites (27-7, 12-6 UFC) at UFC 216 October 7th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 29-year-old Tavares, who currently resides in Las Vegas, is 15-4 in his MMA career with a two-fight winning streak.