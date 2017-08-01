Hokulea, Hikianalia to embark on ‘Mahalo, Hawaii’ Sail

On Aug. 16, voyaging canoes Hokulea and Hikianalia will depart the Marine Education Training Center (METC) at Sand Island to begin the Mahalo, Hawaii Sail.

The first stop will be at Honolua Bay, Maui, where Hokulea first launched for her maiden voyage in 1976 and where she will now begin to mahalo and malama Hawaii with a planting of 4,000 koa seedlings as part of a series of events in West Maui.

After the Honolua Bay visit, the canoes will continue to approximately 40 additional ports and connect with nearly 80 communities throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

The Mahalo, Hawaii Sail will give Polynesian Voyaging Society (PVS) an opportunity to thank Hawaii’s people, bring Hokulea and Hikianalia home to all of Hawaii, share lessons learned from the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage, and deepen the organization’s connection and understanding of the important work being done here in the islands to care for the earth.

During the port visits, PVS will engage with schools and organizations through outreach events, service projects, crew presentations, and canoe tours.

“Now that we have returned from our three-year voyage around the world, we are looking forward to reconnecting with and thanking the people of Hawaii,” said Nainoa Thompson, president of PVS. “It’s also time now to discover and shine the light on what people and organizations are doing to turn inspiration into action for the betterment of our island home and the earth. This first engagement planned at Honolua Bay and Waokele o Honolua by the West Maui community is an example of what we are hoping to support during this sail.”

Crew members will be engaging with schools and the community in West Maui where they are scheduled to conduct presentations and canoe tours (see detailed schedule below).

On Saturday, Aug. 19, crew members will join the community and participate in a project to plant 4,000 koa trees and thousands of other native plants in the Puu Kukui Watershed Preserve ma kai conservation area. At one time, koa trees were used to make voyaging canoes, but today there are few of these native trees remaining which are large enough to do so.

Honolua Bay Engagement Schedule (dates and times schedule to change):

Wednesday, August 16, 11 p.m. – Hokulea and Hikianalia depart METC at Sand Island

Thursday, August 17, 4 p.m. – Hokulea and Hikianalia arrive at Honolua Bay

Thursday, August 17, 6 p.m. – Malama Honua Voyage sharing by crew members at Kamehameha Schools Maui, Keopuolani Hale (free, open to the public)

Friday, August 18, 9:30 – 12:30 p.m. – Kamehameha Schools Maui visit with Hokulea crew and planting

Saturday, August 19, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Planting of 4,000 koa trees and thousands of other native plants at Puu Kukui Watershed Preserve ma kai conservation area (limited parking available)

Saturday, August 19, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Public canoe tours, Honolua Bay Ramp

Sunday, August 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Public canoe tours, Honolua Bay Ramp

TBD — Hokulea and Hikianalia depart Honolua Bay