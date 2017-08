If you need a job or you’re interested in a new career, the Blaisdell Center is the place to be on Tuesday.

Hundreds of employers are looking to hire at the Hawaii Career Expo at the center’s exhibition hall.

Participants can also get help learning how to write a resume and other important job seeking skills.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a general admission of $3.

Seniors, military and students can get in for just $1.

