Kalihi man pleads for return of stolen wheelchair, no questions asked

A Kalihi man is making a plea to the community after an important piece of equipment was stolen from his home.

Raymond Tavita has a birth defect in which his spinal cord didn’t develop like it normally should, so it’s hard for him to get around.

His brother recently gave him a new wheelchair, and he says it changed his life.

“The wheelchair means a lot. That’s my legs. I’m a street performer. I like to go to Waikiki every Friday and I like to do magic, however the best way for me to get around in Waikiki was using a wheelchair,” he explained. “When I first went out to Waikiki to perform magic, I was on two crutches and I realized for this, I could go not even half a mile. That was one of the struggles for me trying to get around in Waikiki doing magic, so I was like you know what, let me put my ego and pride aside and let me just use a wheelchair.”

Tavita says he normally leaves his wheelchair in the downstairs laundry room of his house in Kalihi, which is unlocked.

He thought, who would steal it? But someone did.

Now, he and his family, along with state Rep. John Mizuno, are pleading for it back, no questions asked.

“For the person that took the wheelchair, if you’re willing to bring it back, God bless your soul. If you’re not willing to bring it back, eh, keep it. I’ll find another one,” Tavita said. “Hopefully, it’s a blessing for them as much as it was for me, because I know for sure, I loved that wheelchair.”

“I can say that it’s not right,” said Cece Pita, Tavita’s mother. “It’s not right for you to just come and take anything that does not belong to you, and then a wheelchair. It’s like, why would you take a wheelchair?”

If you have any information about the wheelchair, you can either call Mizuno’s office at (808) 586-6050 or drop it off at the Hawaii State Capitol Room 439.