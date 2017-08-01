Kishimoto assumes leadership of Hawaii Dept. Education as new school year approaches

By Published:

The Hawaii Dept. of Education will be under new leadership starting Tuesday, less than one week before the beginning of the new school year begins on Aug. 7.

Christina Kishimoto, who was selected by the Board of Education earlier this year, will assume the role of the department’s public schools superintendent.

The board is expected to meet Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Kishimoto comes from Gilbert, Arizona, where she was a superintendent of a smaller school district.

She will make $240,000 a year.

Watch Wake Up 2day for a live report from the Dept. of Education. Stay with KHON2.com for more updates.

