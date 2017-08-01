Polynesian HOF announces watch list for new prep player of the year award

Honolulu, HI (August 1, 2017) – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today the establishment of the Polynesian High School Player of the Year Award and 2017 Watch list. The Award will be presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian senior high school football player.

“There are several thousand Polynesians that play high school football today” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee. “Football for these young men is way of life, it’s family, it’s culture and an opportunity to further their education through a college scholarship.”

Five finalists will be unveiled on December 7. The winner of the inaugural Polynesian High School Player of the Year Award will be announced on January 19, 2017 during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner (Sheraton Waikiki) and also recognized at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl.

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches and contributors. It also serves as a resource for Polynesian football history, supports cultural and educational programs, including the award of nearly $200,000 in college scholarships. Founded in 2013 by Super Bowl Champions Jesse Sapolu (Chairman) and Ma’a Tanuvasa (Vice-Chairman), other board members include Troy Polamalu , Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center (Laie, Hawai`i). More information at www.PolynesianFootballHOF.org .

The Polynesian Bowl is a premier high school football all-star game featuring 100 of the world’s elite football

Players, of which a majority will be of Polynesian ancestry. The game will be played Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Aloha Stadium on O`ahu, Hawai`i during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend. More information atwww.PolynesianBowl.com.

The Watch List candidates have been selected based on their national rating and 2017 season potential. Additions to the list may be made as the 2017-2018 season progresses.

INAUGURAL POLYNESIAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

PLAYER OF THE YEAR WATCH LIST