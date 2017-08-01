Rainbow Warriors strap on pads, defense continues dominance

For the first time in fall camp the University of Hawaii football team buckled up full pads with full contact.

Tuesday morning’s practice featured an 11-on-11 full team scrimmage period, where head coach Nick Rolovich was especially impressed with the defense. Last week defenders were heard clamoring for “real football” with padded practice, and their bad intentions were on full display Tuesday.

“They must’ve told the offense and scared ’em because the defense came out and played really well today.” Rolovich said.

“Kind of choked out the offense to be honest with you. I mean we can win games 3-0 I don’t care. The defense came out wanting to practice in full pads and the offense didn’t. We’re gonna have a real nice meeting with the offense. As head coach we feel good about the defense but I just know that is not the standard we’re gonna hold on offense, And I know we have the ability to be much better with the players we have.”

Redshirt Junior captain Jahlani Tavai thinks the defense’s early success in physicality in forcing turnovers has come through cohesion.

“Defense is a trusting game if one man’s not doing their job then the whole system is corrupt.” Tavai said.

“We gotta make sure that everyone’s doing their one-eleven. We just got a chip on our shoulder. We want to be number one and we want to make sure that we just prove everyone wrong. Everyday we just gotta come in and perfect our craft day-by-day and just understand that our mission is to make it to the conference championship and that’s our goal right now.”

The Rainbow Warriors will continue practice Wednesday morning at 6:30 am in Manoa. They kick off the 2017 season August 26th at UMass at 12:00 pm HST.