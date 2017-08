The Cheesecake Factory is opening its second Hawaii restaurant, and is looking to fill hundreds of positions.

The company is opening a new restaurant at Ka Makana Alii in Kapolei on Sept. 19.

To prepare, the restaurant is hiring line cooks, prep cooks, bartenders, cashiers, servers, dishwashers, bussers and hosts.

There are more than 320 positions available.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online here.