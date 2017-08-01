Waimanalo District Park gym undergoes extensive renovation

An extensive, multimillion-dollar repair project is underway to address structural deficiencies at the Waimanalo District Park’s gym.

The $3.12 million project will address corrosion-related deterioration within the structural steel and concrete framed gymnasium that forced its closure in June 2016.

The renovations will also mitigate further corrosion and replace the eave roof screens and their attachments.

“We want to thank the Waimanalo community and the public for their patience and understanding,” said Jeanne Ishikawa, deputy director for the city Department of Parks and Recreation. “We know the families and their keiki miss having the gym available, but safety is first and foremost. DPR apologizes for any inconvenience the closure has caused, and we sincerely express our mahalo to everyone for supporting the need for these necessary repairs and improvements.”

The contract for this project was awarded to Abhe and Svoboda of Kapolei with construction scheduled to be finished in summer 2018.